Sussex city centre evacuated after explosion

A Sussex city centre has been evacuated after an electrical sub-station exploded.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called 6.50pm to reports of the explosion which knocked down a wall in Market Road, Chichester, near the Corals bookmakers.

The explosion in Market Road, Chichester

At 6.52pm, the fire service were also called to Lakeside Caravan Holiday Park in Vinnetrow Road, Chichester after an overhead power line was seen sparking. The incidents have been linked by the fire service.

As a result of the Chichester explosion, a 100-metre cordon has been erected around the substation and buildings in that radius have been evacuated.

Roads closed include The Hornet from Needlemakers, and Market Road, to the junction with Calendonian Road.

Power was lost to homes in the area, but 50 per cent of the power supply has been restored from the power network being redirected, the fire service said.

The fire service sent two appliances to the sub-station and the holiday park.

At the holiday park, there was no fire so crews made sure the area was safe and have been stood down there.

In the city centre, fire crews are still present to investigate the cause of the explosion and to make sure it does not set alight. They would not put it out due to the serious risk of electrocution, a fire service spokesman said, but would let it burn itself out.