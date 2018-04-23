Sussex bids farewell to warm weather for a while

Following temperatures in the mid 20s for the past few days, it’s back to average or below average cooler days, and some chilly nights.

The Met Office forecast for today is cloudy inland but some sunshine on the coast.

There’s also high levels of pollen (being called a ‘pollen bomb’ by some sources) left over by the warm weather for the next day or so.

However, tomorrow cooler conditions sweep in and there will be overcast conditions and the possibility of light rain.

A cold westerly wind will also make it feel a degree or two colder during the day, even down to 9 or 10 degC!

By Thursday (April 26) the nights could be down as low as 5degC so gardeners may need to protect some plants.

The outlook for Friday (April 27) until early May isn’t particularly exciting.

The Met Office says that sunny spells and showers are likely on Friday with some showers heavy with a risk of hail and thunder.

Similar conditions are likely on Saturday, but there is a chance of some longer spells of rain developing from the west or north-west.

It will be generally rather cold.

Into the start of May conditions will be generally changeable and windy at times.

Temperatures will be near or just below average, with only a small chance of warmer conditions.

