Supercars to descend on Hastings in memory of Hughie

Sports cars will be descending on the town next month in memory of a Hastings toddler.

The event, called Hughie’s Supercar Sunday, is in honour of three-year-old Hughie Pringle, who died of a brain condition in August 2016.

It will be held on Sunday, July 1 from 11am to 3pm on the Stade Open Space.

Hughie loved cars, as well as climbing and swinging in Alexandra Park and up in the country park.

After the youngster died, a fundraising page was set up to raise money towards a play park in the toddler’s memory.

Almost £48,000 was raised towards the appeal, with thousands raised within hours after the page went online.

Next month’s fundraiser, organised by Hughie’s family and friends, is in aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

Supercars from all over the country will be coming to the event and people are encouraged to wear red, as red was Hughie’s favourite colour.

Last year a similar event helped raise more than £2,000 towards the Conquest Hospital’s MRI Scanner appeal.

At the event, Hughie’s dad, Richard, said that he was in the process of purchasing a campervan which would be specially adapted into a mobile play park and would go to car shows, fetes and festivals, raising money for children’s charities.

Julie Brett, community fundraiser at Demelza, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Hughie’s Supercar Sunday will be raising money for Demelza Hospice Care for Children, as we support so many families in the town.

“We’re keen to raise awareness of our services as we’re determined to help even more local children and their families. However, we do rely on the generosity of people in the community to provide the funds that keep our services going.

“We’re really looking forward to this fantastic event.”