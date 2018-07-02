Supercars sparkle in the sunshine in honour of Hughie

A dazzling array of sports cars helped create a red-hot atmosphere on the Stade on Sunday in honour of a local toddler.

Hughie’s Supercar Sunday remembered three-year-old Hughie Pringle, who died of a brain condition in August 2016.

Supercar Sunday. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180207-075132001

Hughie loved cars, as well as climbing and swinging in Alexandra Park and up in the country park.

After the youngster died, a fundraising page was set up to raise money towards a play park in the toddler’s memory. Almost £48,000 was raised towards the appeal, with thousands raised within hours after the page went online.

Sunday’s event was in aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

Supercars from all over the country descended on the Stade and a sunny day brought out huge crowds. People were encouraged to wear red - Hughie’s favourite colour.

Last year a similar event helped raise more than £2,000 towards the Conquest Hospital’s MRI Scanner appeal.

Julie Brett, community fundraiser at Demelza, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Hughie’s Supercar Sunday was raising money for Demelza Hospice Care for Children, as we support so many families in the town.

“We’re keen to raise awareness of our services as we’re determined to help even more local children and their families. However, we do rely on the generosity of people in the community to provide the funds that keep our services going.”

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)