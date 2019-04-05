Sunny today in Hastings and Rother but weekend could bring rain

A chilly but dry and sunny start to the day here with sunny spells developing quite widely. Although milder than recent days, it may feel chilly in the continuing wind. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight will be dry with sunny spells into the evening, then becoming cloudier during the night. Some light rain possible mainly in eastern areas later in the night. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday will be cloudy with isolated outbreaks of light rain in the east. Feeling chilly with an onshore breeze. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Sunday looks to be unsettled but warmer, with periods of damp and cloudy weather. Some heavier and perhaps thundery showers are possible on Sunday and Monday.

