Sunny day in Hastings and Rother but freezing temperatures overnight

The weather locally will be sunny but cold today but temperatures are expected to plummet overnight say forecasters.
There is plenty of sunshine after a wet and changeable Sunday. Temperatures are five degrees but feeling more like one and minus one degrees.
There are clear skies and light winds on Monday evening, allowing temperatures to fall rapidly below freezing. The Minimum temperature will be -4 °C.
Tuesday will see a cold and frosty start locally, with hazy sunshine for most. Some showers developing across most areas during the afternoon, but a chance of more persistent rain in the evening. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
See also: Couple speak of how a Hastings church transformed their lives
See also: Woman made threats to kill and threatened to set fire to home