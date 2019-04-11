Sunny but cold today in Hastings and Rother

There should be plenty of sun in Hastings and Rother today for the school Easter holidays, but there will be a cold chill to the air, especially along the coast.

Remaining dry with easterly winds and rather chilly generally with temperatures struggling to get above nine degrees and feeling more like four or five degrees in the breeze.

Tonight remains dry with variable cloud and light winds, but breezier along coasts. A frost will reform, mainly in rural areas away from coasts. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Friday will be mainly dry with variable cloud, sunny spells, and isolated showers. Rather cold in the northeasterly breeze, brisk along coasts. A frost will return overnight. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

