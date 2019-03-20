Sunny and warmer in Hastings and Rother today

Today’s weather is expected to be mainly dry with some pleasantly warm sunny spells and temperatures reaching 16 degrees.

Any early patches of mist or fog clearing to leave a dry day. Variable cloud but pleasantly warm bright or sunny spells for most, along with generally light winds..

Tonight will see clear spells with a risk of isolated mist or fog patches forming, but probably becoming rather cloudy by daybreak. Remaining dry with light winds. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

Variable, often rather cloudy conditions are expected on Thursday, but still with occasional bright or sunny spells. Dry for most and feeling pleasantly warm in brightness. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

