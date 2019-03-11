Sun today in Hastings and Rother but more wind and rain to come

Today (Monday) is looking to be sunny and dry but enjoy it while it lasts as heavy rain and high winds are forecast for much of the rest of this week.

After a chilly start, Monday will be a largely dry day with long spells of sunshine. Fairly breezy, though less windy than yesterday, before winds gradually ease later in the day. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

SEE ALSO: Hastings Wetherspoons punters mistakenly believe the pub has put up decorations to celebrate the opening of Primark

It will initially be dry this evening but becoming increasingly cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading in from the west shortly after midnight, accompanied by strong winds, particularly along the south coast. Minimum temperature 5 °C.

Tuesday will be windy with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy and persistent by the late morning. Rain clearing eastwards later in the afternoon as winds ease, allowing some brighter spells to develop. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

It is expected to be very windy on Wednesday with showers, heavy at times. Cloudy and windy with spells of rain on Thursday. Rain clearing to sunny spells and showers Friday, but remaining rather windy.

See also: Banned Bexhill driver jailed after being caught at the wheel on his mobile in St Leonards

See also: Hastings police officer subjected to homophobic attack