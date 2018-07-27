Summer holiday fun at Battle Abbey

There is lots of summer holiday fun to be discovered at Battle Abbey and the historical site of the Battle of Hastings.

Saturday July 28 and Sunday 29 sees displays of medieval falconry,

Gaze skywards in awe as hawks and falcons soar above the abbey. Discover the art of training, exercising and hunting with birds and hear the stories and legends from medieval times.

Hands on History sessions take place weekdays from Monday July 30 - August 31, from 11am - 5pm. A time travelling tour brings history to life.

Adults: £11.80; Concessions £10.60; Children (5-15): £7.10; Family: £30.70. English Heritage Members: Adults: Free / Concessions: Free / Children (5-15): Free / Family: Free

Visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/battleabbey.