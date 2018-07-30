Summer Club has a jungle theme

Now in its third year, the highly popular Summer Club is a week-long club for children aged 5- 11, held at Holy Trinity Hastings (HTH) Church in Robertson Street.

It’s jam-packed with group games, memory songs, worship, creative spaces, lunchtime films, leaders’ challenges, stories, Bible characters, a gunge tank and much more.

Church Fun Sessions 1 SUS-180727-103238001

The Summer Club runs from Monday August 13 to Friday 17, between 10am-3pm, Snacks, cold drinks and lunch will be provided.

At 6pm on Thursday August 16, the children and their families are all invited to join the exciting barbecue at the Church so that everyone can get together and party, giving the children a chance to share what they have been doing during the week.

Tickets for the Summer Club are easily available online at www.hthchurch.org/summerclub/ and it costs just £5 a day or £20 for a full week ticket, per child.

If you have a larger group, the Summer Club offers special discounts, ranging from 10% off for a group of two to 15% for a group of four.

Elle Risbridger, Kids Pastor and co-leader of the Summer Club Team says: “We had over 80 kids come along to our Summer Club last year and this year expect even more.

“We allocate the children into small groups with activities designed to suit the different ages, as well as lively times when all the children come together.

“This year we have an exciting jungle theme, so the church will be decorated completely transforming the space to create an exciting environment where children can explore their creativity, make friends and learn about Jesus.”