Stunning weather for Pirate Day

It is Pirate Day in Hastings today and the weather is looking glorious.

Thousands of people of all ages are expected to be out on the streets in colourful piratical attire to take part in an event which has made Hastings the Pirate Capital of the World.

Most of the fun will be taking place on the seafront and Old Town, although there is plenty to enjoy at Priory Meadow in the town centre.

Those taking part can also support our local lifeboat by popping into the lifeboat station where they will be selling cakes, savouries and other refreshments. There will also be shanty singers and drummers performing at the station.

Trains are expected to be very busy today due to the fine weather and number of people expected in town for Pirate Day,

Have a fantastic day, keep safe and be sensible in the hot sun.