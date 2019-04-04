Stunning St Leonards Bath House property goes on market for £1.5 million

People have a rare chance to purchase a unique part of the history of Burton St Leonards as the Grade II listed Bath House goes on the market.

The property has been converted into an incredible living space with its own bowling alley, cinema room, mezzanine and sun terrace.

Constructed of red brick and English bond, the northern part of the building was originally built as Turkish baths by a company called “Turkish Bath Company Saint Leonard’s-on-Sea Limited”, when an earlier Russian baths owned by a Mr Groslobb on West Hill burnt down.

The company was founded in 1863, the new building designed by a London architect Mr H Burton and Emil Groslobb was appointed the proprietor. The baths opened on the 8 August 1864.

What it offers now is contemporary living in a house full of history.

The property benefits from three bedrooms, two with ensuites. Also benefiting from a large living space, this property does not lack the homely feel from the minute you step in the front door.

The owner says: “We fell in love with the building as soon as we saw it and knew we had to save it.

“It was a massive project and took more than three years to complete. We were determined to keep any existing features that remained but knew that in order to convert it into a family home, we needed to be creative as well as sympathetic to the original building.”

It really is a stunning space which is perfect for hosting large family gatherings, dinner evenings and parties, especially being able to end the evening using the bowling alley.

There is also an outside sun terrace which is perfect for spending those summer mornings having a cup of coffee and taking in the sea air.

The property is located within walking distance to some fantastic shops, restaurants and bars and has the beach right on your doorstep. This is the perfect opportunity to own a fantastic property full of character.

Offers In Excess Of £1,500,000. To arrange a viewing, or for more information, call M&W Sales on 01424 420073 or email Luke on luke@mandwsalesandlettings.co.uk,

