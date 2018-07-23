Students so inspired by World Cup

Students at Ark William Parker Academy joined in the recent World Cup fever which saw England reaching the semi-finals of the competition for the first time in 28 years.

It may have ended in disappointment for the nation team, losing to Croatia, but the Ark students needed no encouragement to take part in their version of the World Cup tournament.

The PE department at William Parker organised the AWPA tournament which ran during lunch times for an entire week.

A total of six teams were involved in the exciting competition, with students choosing to represent Belgium, Brazil, England, Portugal Argentina and Spain.

Each day the students played games at lunch time, leading up to the final show down on Friday July 13 when the finals took place.

The two finalists were Brazil and Belgium and in the 3rd and 4th place play off, Spain took on England.

The final was a close fought battle with Brazil edging Belgium 2-0 to win the trophy and England narrowly missed out to Spain in the 3rd and 4th place play off.

PE teacher Rob Martellini said: “The tournament was a fun event which captured the spirit and energy of the World Cup.

The students who took part in the tournament all demonstrated the academy values of faith, respect, perseverance and achievement.

“Their behaviour was impeccable and all played with high levels of sportsmanship and enthusiasm.”

