Students gain hands-on experience of building industry thanks to firm

Construction students from Sussex Coast College Hastings gained valuable work experience with property developer, Barratt Homes.

Students were able to work on the new housing development at Oakhurst Place in Bexhill to help build over 100 new homes for the area.

Twelve students took part in a week-long placement at the beginning of February, and another ten students spent a week on site at the beginning of March.

Their days started at 8:30am where they reported to the site manager to be briefed about what tasks needed to be done that day.

The students were then able to shadow members of the team and get stuck in with tasks. Bricklaying students helped to carry bricks and build walls and structures. Carpenters helped to build timber frames and hang doors. Plumbing students shadowed Plumbers while they installed gas central heating, and painting and decorating students helped to prepare and decorate the interiors and exteriors of the houses.

Freya Eaton, a plumbing student, said: “I really enjoyed my week working on-site at the new housing development. It was interesting to learn how to install plumbing systems on such a large scale and be able to shadow engineers as they carried out safety tests on boilers.”

Bradley Beer, a bricklaying student said: “I was really pleased to have the opportunity to work on the Barratt Homes development. I was able to learn a lot and I think it will really help me prepare for the world of work. The experience was made even better when Barratt offered me possibility of paid work after my course.”

Terry White, bricklaying lecturer, said: “Work experience opportunities like this are very valuable for the students. Not only are they able to apply their learning to real life tasks, but they can also learn a lot from experienced tradesmen and women, who have been working in the industry for a number of years.

Both weeks were a big success and the staff at Barratt Home commented on how impressed they were with the students’ fantastic work ethic and skills. They were particularly impressed with the commitment shown in reporting for work during the heavy snow.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)