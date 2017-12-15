Stillbirth charity holds special candlelit service

Stillbirth charity Hastings and East Sussex SANDS thanked those who attended the lights of love service in Robertsbridge over the weekend.

The event, held on Sunday (December 10) at the Darvell Community, in Brightling Road, welcomed those affected by the loss of a baby to light a candle in their memory.

There was also memory cloth on display as well as a memory tree for families to hang a note from.

Jayne Gibbins, chairman of Hastings and East Sussex Sands, said: “We were very honoured and thankful to have the lovely Wendy Rowe for conducting our service and hospital chaplain Graham Atfield for saying a few words of comfort.

“We were extremely lucky to be invited over to hold our lights of love service in the amazing community for the second year running.

“We are truly grateful to everyone there who made us feel so welcome, with yummy refreshments and a beautiful set out room.

“The heartache of baby loss is difficult all through the year but around the festive season is a reminder for many parents that their little ones were taken too soon.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped to make this beautiful service possible and wish everyone a gentle festive period.”