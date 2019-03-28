Stallholders needed for Rye Country Show in aid of St Michael’s Hospice

Calling all crafts makers, local produce suppliers, and outdoor accessory business owners.

Would you like to sell your wares in the Country Living tent, at the ever popular Rye and District Country Show this summer?

The popular annual event hosted in aid of St Michael’s Hospice at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, on Saturday 17th August, boasts a wealth of entertainment including a Horse, Dog and Donkey Show, live music, classic cars, children’s games and activities, local food and drink, and always a brilliant atmosphere.

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team from the Princess of Wales Royal Regiment also return to open the event this year.

Kirsty Williams, from the hospice, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to support a local charity, while promoting your fabulous business at the event to the local community of Hastings and Rother.

For more information, call the St Michael’s Hospice Fundraising team on 01424 456377 or email ryeshow@stmichaelshospice.com.

St Michael’s Hospice provides high quality, responsive palliative care and bereavement support across Hastings and Rother, and working collaboratively with others to improve end of life care for all.

For more information on the hospice go to www.stmichaelshospice.com.

