St Leonards woman recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

A St Leonards woman has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list for her services to Speech and Language Therapy.

Sarah Marzaioli, who has worked in Speech and Language Therapy for 36 years, was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her work to continually drive best practice and improve efficiency in the administration of the Speech and Language Therapy service across the county.

The Speech and Language Therapy administrator said: “My first reaction was shock and I still can’t quite believe it.

“I am thrilled to bits as it is a great honour and I am very proud that Anita, my manager, felt I deserved to be nominated for my input into the Speech and Language Therapy service.

“I am pleased to think the award recognises the work of all of those ‘unsung heros’ of the NHS, and admin and many other support services, who ensure the front line staff can do their job.”

Anita Smith, Speech and Language consultant therapist, said: “This award is so well deserved. Sarah is a true professional. She is dedicated, efficient and very knowledgeable.

“If anyone in our department is in doubt we ‘ask Sarah’. She has never tired of finding new ways to support our therapists to do their role as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“She is an inspiration on how to stay up beat and motivated, despite the challenges that we face.”

Dr Adrain Bull, chief executive of East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “I am delighted Sarah’s hard work and service has been recognised with this honour. She is just one of four NHS workers in Kent, Surrey and Sussex to be recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

“As we approach the NHS’s 70th birthday it is great to see the importance of health recognised in these awards, with many NHS staff deservedly honoured for the incredable work they do.“