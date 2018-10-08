St Leonards woman escapes driving ban because she is a carer

A 58 year old woman who admitted driving without care or attention in an accident where a motorcyclist suffered life changing injuries escaped a driving ban after the court heard she was a carer.

Lisa Lane, 58, Essenden Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Lexus vehicle on Filsham Road, St Leonards, on April 22 without due care and attention, when she appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 12.

The motorcyclist, a 48 year old man, also from St Leonards, sustained serious leg injuries. The accident happened at the junction of Filsham Road and St Vincent Road, shortly before 3pm.

Magistrates decided not to impose a driving ban on the grounds of exceptional hardship. They ruled that as she was a carer for others, her being banned would affect them more than her.

She was fined £320 and her driving record endorsed with nine penalty points.

Magistrates said: “The fact you were emerging from a secondary road, the bike was making considerable noise and you were distracted whilst carrying out a manoeuvre. This is the highest category.”

