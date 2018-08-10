St Leonards tree felling plans withdrawn

A health trust’s plans to fell six trees has been withdrawn.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the Conquest Hospital, had applied to the borough council to fell one oak, one bay and four yew trees to ground level in order to make way for several parking spaces as part of the proposed new MRI unit.

However, scores of objectors voiced their opposition to the proposal, as reported in the Observer last month.

The trees stand just inside The Ridge entrance to St Anne’s House.

Objector Erica Barrett said the trees were all covered by a Tree Protection Order and to cut them down would be ‘unjustifiable’.

A spokesman for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs the Conquest, said: “Our planning application for an extension, on the western side of the Conquest Hospital, to house a state-of-the-art MRI scanner suite was approved by Hastings Borough Council recently.

“This extension required us to re-provide public parking spaces on other parts of the Conquest Hospital site.

“After consulting with local authority colleagues we adjusted our application which has reduced the effect on trees in this area.”

The trust said the proposed MRI scanner suite will have two new MRI scanners.