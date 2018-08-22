St Leonards roadworks to cause long delays for months

Motorists could face long delays on a main road in town due to roadworks.

A new roundabout is being built in order to join the upcoming Queensway Gateway Road to Queensway in St Leonards.

Works in the area started last Monday (August 13) and are expected to last several months.

The scheme is being built by regeneration company Sea Change Sussex.

A spokesman for Sea Change Sussex said: “These works are being carried out for Sea Change Sussex, with the approval of the East Sussex Highways team, and are for the construction of a roundabout to join the forthcoming Queensway Gateway to Queensway.

“The works started on Monday, August 13. The south-bound carriageway is currently closed to allow the contractors, Breheny Civil Engineering, to carry out construction work to the eastern side of the roundabout site.

“Traffic signals are in place with full day-time manual control to ensure The Ridge roundabout does not get gridlocked.

“This phase of the works is expected to last until the end of September, at which point traffic will be switched to the eastern half of the new roundabout, allowing Breheny to build the western half.

“For safety reasons, the traffic management measures will be maintained during this phase.

“We’re sorry for any delays road users experience while we undertake these necessary works to connect Queensway to the new Queensway Gateway Road.

“The long-term result will be a much improved road network and we appreciate people’s patience in the meantime.”

The spokesman added that the scheme, together with the Bexhill North Access Road, were ‘vital parts’ of the regeneration programme for the Hastings and Bexhill area, which would bring road improvements and open up access to employment land.

