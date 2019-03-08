St Leonards Primary pupils celebrate World Book Day

Children from St Leonards Church of England Primary School enjoyed dressing up as their favourite fictional characters to celebrate World Book Day on Thursday.

World Book Day is the world’s biggest campaign to provide every child and young person in the country with a book of their own.

A registered charity, World Book Day is generously supported by sponsor National Book Tokens and brings together the UK and Ireland’s bookselling and publishing industries in an extraordinary collaboration.

This year World Book Day has a range of new initiatives that will help to get even more books directly into the hands of children and young people, especially those who wouldn’t otherwise have access to them.

Catering for all age groups, from toddler to teen, the expanded list of 13 new £1 titles for World Book Day 2019 has been created to appeal to the widest possible range of children and young people, tastes and abilities.

For more information and World Book Day resources visit www.worldbookday.com

