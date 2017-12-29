St Leonards motorist banned after drink driving

A motorist has been banned from driving after being caught over the drink-drive limit.

Police said Deborah Wood, 43, a civil servant, of Alder Close, St Leonards, was arrested in Harrow Lane, St Leonards, on December 8 and charged with driving with 74mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, December 28), she was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

She was also ordered to pay a £260 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website at www.operationcrackdown.co.uk.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.