St Leonards man wanted by police

Police are searching for a wanted St Leonards man.

Spencer Brown is wanted by officers in connection with an investigation into him owning dogs.

In July 2017, the 27-year-old was treated at hospital to injuries to his face believed to have been caused by a dog.

Officers attended the address at the time and seized one dog.

Brown was contacted to attend an interview at a police station, he has never attended and is wanted.

Detective Inspector Neil Bates said: “We believe Spencer Brown, who is sometimes known as Spencer Meldrum, is still living in the St Leonards area. Although we seized one dog, we are concerned he may now have other dogs.

“We’re urging anyone with information about Spencer or his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

In 2017 Spencer Brown was sentenced to 12 months in prison for 10 counts of owning a dog dangerously out of control in a public place and banned for life from owning or being in control of a dog.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 112 of 11/07.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.