St Leonards man jailed for breaching court order

A man has been sent to prison for breaching a court order not to contact his ex-partner.

Police said Alex Emami, 39, unemployed, of Ellenslea Road, St Leonards, was sentenced to six weeks imprisonment.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 31 and pleaded guilty to breaching the order.

Sussex Police said Emami had been issued with the order, known as a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO), on January 3 this year after police had been called to a dispute there on December 30 last year, the latest in a series of incidents at his ex-partner’s address in Hastings.

The order prohibits him from going to the address or molesting her.

Investigator Julie Maley said: “Despite this court order Emami went to the address on Tuesday, January 30 and began a further argument, causing anxiety and distress to the 30-year-old woman.

“Neighbours called us and we immediately arrested Emami and put him before the court.

“Those involved in such situations need to know that breaches of court orders will be enforced, as part of our work to help safeguard vulnerable victims in domestic situations.”