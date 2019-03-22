St Leonards kebab shop presented with award by Jeremy Corbyn

A fast food shop in town has scooped an award in a national competition.

Batman Grill, in Battle Road, St Leonards was given the Best Delivery prize at the British Kebab Awards.

The kebab shop had also been shortlisted for several awards ahead of the contest.

The British Kebab Awards, which were presented by BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, were held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel.

More than 1,000 guests attended the ceremony.

Batman Grill was presented with its award by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Owner Emin Yalcin said: “We were extremely amazed and privileged to be given our award by Jeremy Corbyn. This could not have been done without the support shown by everyone. We are really grateful.

“We have been in Hastings since 1992 and the support shown is something that we as a family will remember forever.

“It has motivated us to work harder every day and has shown us that hard work does pay off.”

The public voted for more than 5,000 local restaurants and takeaways in the national contest, now in its seventh year.

The British Kebab Awards are held each year to celebrate local kebab restaurants across the UK.

They were founded by Ibrahim Dogus, an entrepreneur, restaurateur and founder of the Centre for Turkey Studies (CEFTUS), in 2013.

The awards were sponsored by internet fast food delivery provider Just Eat.