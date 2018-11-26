St Leonards Frost Fair: Everything you need to know

Colourful winter magic returns to St Leonards on Saturday December 1 when the Frost Fair takes place.

The free popular family event brings together drum and dance troupes, food stalls, circus artists and spectacularly dressed characters including Jack Frost, the Snow Queen, Krampus Wild Men and a host of figures from literature, mythology and folklore.

SEE ALSO: Meeting Father Christmas in his Hastings Grotto: Everything you need to know.

The Frost Fair Market will be in Kings Road from 10am-5pm and there will be entertainment on the Market Stage from 12 noon, including Border Morris dancing.

There is a Frost Fair Flea Market at the Isabel Blackman Centre, South Street, from 11am - 5pm.

The Frost Parade sets off from Christ Church at 1pm, returning to Kings Road.

The day culminates in the switching on of the beautiful St Leonards Christmas Lights at 5pm.

The event is organised by Sussex Concepts.

See also: Homes set to be invaded by creeepy crawlies this winter

See also: Hastings attraction drops live reindeer from its Christmas event