St Leonards Frost Fair cancelled

This weekend’s St Leonards Frost Fair has been cancelled due to the poor weather forecast.

The event, which included a parade and a market among other things, was due to get underway on Saturday at 10am.

However, a post to the event’s Facebook page this evening said: “It is with great regret that I have to announce, following directors’ meetings and consultation with other parties, that tomorrow’s Frost Fair has to be cancelled.”

Heavy rain is predicted for tomorrow and organisers said this could cause a risk to the public which they were ‘not prepared to take’.

The post added: “This decision was not taken lightly, but following the weather forecasts, it seems the situation is worsening rather than getting better.

“Our rides and classic cars have had to cancel, as have some of our acts, and the situation being forewarned will pose a direct danger to public, a risk we are not prepared to take.

“Obviously this comes as a massive disappointment to us all, but I’m sure you will all understand, it’s better to run the event safely and well, rather than half hearted, dangerous and with lack of entertainment.

“The weather is something that is entirely out of our hands and beyond our control, we fully appreciate your continued support for this wonderful community event, so please continue to support our huge and unique range of independent retailers this Christmas and we look forward to a better year in 2019.”

