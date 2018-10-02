St Leonards floral dragon removed

A seven-foot floral dragon in St Leonards has been removed from its location.

The sculpture, which had been displayed at the marina area of St Leonards, has now been removed by landscapers idverde UK.

The St Leonards dragon has now been removed. Picture: James Rendle

The beast was earlier photographed by James Rendle in the back of a lorry.

The dragon was erected in June and had caught the attention of many residents and passers-by.

Nicola King, marketing manager for idverde UK said: “Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and that includes floral dragons, so the display has been removed by our teams to make way for the winter bedding. Our team took great care in the process and Leonardo wasn’t harmed during the removal.

“We’re really pleased this year’s display was so well received and hope to be able to work with Hastings Borough Council to produce another striking display next year, so watch this space.”

idverde also ran a competition to name the dragon which was won by Braidi Gurka won who called it “Leonardo”.

idverde awarded her a £50 voucher.

