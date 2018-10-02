St Leonards floral dragon ‘beheaded’

A seven-foot floral dragon in St Leonards has been ‘beheaded’.

The sculpture, which had been proudly displayed at the marina area of St Leonards, has now been removed by landscapers idverde UK.

The St Leonards dragon has now been removed. Picture: James Rendle

The beast and its dismembered head were earlier photographed by James Rendle in the back of a lorry.

The dragon was erected in June and had caught the attention of many residents and passers-by.

Shortly after installation, Nicola King, marketing manager for idverde UK, said: “Work was started on growing the plants in February and the installation was completed on Thursday (June 14).

“We wanted to install something big that would catch the attention of people driving past and who doesn’t love a dragon?

“It has gone down well with people in the area as many have stopped their vehicles to catch a glimpse with others posting pictures to social media.

idverde also ran a competition to name the dragon which was won by Braidi Gurka won who called it “Leonardo”

idverde awarded her a £50 voucher.

