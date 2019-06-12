St Leonards floral bees to ‘highlight decline of pollinating insects’

The floral bees installed along St Leonards seafront are designed to ‘highlight the decline of pollinating insects’ around the world.

Sculpted by landscapers idverde on behalf of Hastings Borough Council, the floral bees are located in the marina area of St Leonards.

Floral installation of bees on St Leonards seafront

idverde UK operations manager Darren Pillar said: ”idverde and Hastings Borough Council have teamed up to highlight the decline of pollinating insects in the UK and around the world.

“idverde gardeners have sculpted the bees from flowers and hope to bring everyone’s attention to the importance of pollinating insects.

“We hope the floral bees will prove a popular attraction as well as serving to get across an important message.”

The installation comes 12 months after the landscapers erected a seven-foot floral dragon in the same location.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “We are delighted that idverde have once again made such a beautiful and striking addition to the seafront.”

