St Leonards Festival promises a spectacular feast for the senses

St Leonards Festival is back this Saturday (June 30) and it promises a day-long feast for the senses.

Based around Kings Road, Warrior Square and the promenade, the festival features street arts, festival market, great bands, delicious global food, carnival parade and more.

The festival runs from 12 noon - 10.30pm. There is a street market in Kings Road from 10am - 5pm.

A big festival parade takes place at 2.30pm, with processions setting off from the pier and the Azur. Six schools and ten groups, including Section 5 Drummers, will be taking part.

At 9.40pm, Warrior Square will be lit up with a high-tech extravaganza of drumming, giant puppets, illuminated costumes and cutting-edge choreography, when Dundu and the World Beaters perform.

There will be a light show in Bottle Alley at 10.30pm.

There is storytelling and comedy for children in the Hastings Storytelling Festival Marquee (Warrior Gardens), while a Global Food Court will allow visitors to sample food from St Leonards restaurants.

Other attractions include dance displays, yoga sessions and performances by Barefoot Opera and Vocal Explosion World Music Choir, the Bangladeshi community and Hastings Gospel Soul Singers, the evening sees live music and DJ sets. There are fringe events at Goat Ledge and I Love Mel shop.

The Festival has been organised by 18 Hours Events and sponsored by Hastings Borough Council. For full details visit www.stleonardsfestival.org.