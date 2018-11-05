St Leonards fast food shop enters British Kebab Awards

A fast food shop in town will be competing against other outlets across the UK in a national competition.

Batman Grill, in Battle Road, St Leonards, has entered this year’s British Kebab Awards.

Owner Emin Yalcin said: “We have been open since 1992 and have always been very busy and put a lot of hard work into our business.

“I am almost certain the majority of population in Hastings eats from us, from the fire brigade to police officers to paramedics and local councillors.

“I believe my shop deserves recognition now after serving the town for more than 20 years.

“It all began in the early 1990s when my father and his brother invested into Batman Grill. After quickly establishing themselves, word quickly spread we had the tastiest kebabs in town. Over the years the business continued to grow and today we have customers from all over Sussex.

“My father has always been great to the community in the past, sponsoring Hastings Police, Hastings Utd football club, primary schools and so on.

“We source and use only the best English lamb and chicken in all our kebabs. Once brought in from the farm, our production team take great care and love in our kebabs using only the finest cuts.

“As for the awards, we believe if we get the backing of all our customers and the people of Hastings then we really do have a chance.

“It would be great to have a plaque in our shop to show that we do have one of the best kebab shops in the UK. It will be a great look for Hastings also.”

The British Kebab Awards are an annual event to celebrate local kebab restaurants across the UK.

They were founded by Ibrahim Dogus, an entrepreneur, restaurateur and founder of the Centre for Turkey Studies (CEFTUS), in 2013.

The awards have attracted politicians from different political parties, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and London mayor Sadiq Khan in 2016. The awards are sponsored by internet fast food delivery provider Just Eat.

For more details and how to vote, visit www.britishkebabawards.co.uk.

