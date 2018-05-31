St Leonards drink driver banned from road

A St Leonards woman has been banned from the road after being arrested as part a police crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Police say 42-year-old Kyrena Crage was arrested in Sedlescombe Road South on December 26 as part of Sussex Police's annual drink-driving campaign.

Crage, unemployed, of Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, was charged with driving while unfit through drugs, driving without due care and attention, and driving without a valid test certificate.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on May 30, police say she was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Police say Crage was among 195 arrests made in Sussex during Surrey and Sussex Police’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from December 1 to New Year's Day.

Of these, a total of 129 have so far been convicted, and the remaining have been either charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

They include Muktar Ali, 31, unemployed, of High Street, Hailsham, who was arrested in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on Christmas Day (December 25), and charged with driving with 44mcg of cocaine and 662mcg benzoylecgonine per litre of blood in his system, police say.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 24, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.