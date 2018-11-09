St Leonards conservation area under review

Residents are being asked to give their views on proposals for the St Leonards conservation area.

Hastings Borough Council has been reviewing 10 of the conservation areas within St Leonards and produced a draft St Leonards Conservation Appraisal and Management Plan (CAA).

In the document it is proposed to merge the existing conservation areas into a single one, together with possible extensions.

Included in the plan are also recommendations for three proposed extensions to the conservation area to incorporate parts of Chapel Park Road, Ellenslea Road, Church Road, St Paul’s Place, Boscobel Road and Western Road.

One of these includes a proposal to extend the conservation area boundary northwards along Western Road to the junction with Cross Street to incorporate the Prince of Wales pub and houses to its south, which are of the original mid-19th century development.

St Leonards was first developed from 1828 by London builder, James Burton.

His sons, the architect Decimus and his brothers, continued to build in St Leonards until around 1860, by which time other developers.

In the second half of the 19th century, following the arrival of the railway, a town centre emerged around London Road and the station, and suburbs were built on the hills running inland.

By 1914, St Leonards had expanded to cover all of the area now designated as conservation areas.

As part of the plan, other proposals the council has is identifying buildings and structures that may be worthy of local listing.

Kim Forward, the council’s lead councillor for regeneration, said: “There will be a drop-in session from 2pm to 7pm on Tuesday, November 20 at the Kino-Teatr in Norman Road.

“We encourage online responses but you can see paper copies at both the tourist information centre in Muriel Matters House and at the community contact centre in the town hall where you will also find summary leaflets and comments forms.

“Please take some time to have a look at the consultation and tell us what you think.”

The council’s six-week consultation started last Monday (October 29) and will run until 4pm on Monday, December 10.

To comment on the plan online, visit www.hastings.gov.uk/StLCAA.

In other news:

Hastings mum, who worked tirelessly helping cancer sufferers, loses 11-year battle with disease.

World War 1 Centenary: Hastings pupils joined with former service personnel to plant crosses in honour of those who gave their lives.

Hastings break-in: Youth project thankful for support after equipment stolen.