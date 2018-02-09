St Leonards campaigners slam Post Office bosses for branding them a ‘rabble’ and ‘intrusion’

Campaigners fighting to save St Leonards’ main post office from closing have blasted Post Office Ltd for branding them a ‘rabble’.

In a Freedom of Information document from the firm, obtained by campaigners, it said that staff had ‘endured months of intrusion into their personal lives’ because of the campaign.

A statement signed by residents and scores of St Leonards businesses said: “The 8,000 plus residents of St Leonards, who have been supporting the campaign since November 2016 to save the Crown post office, have always had two core concerns: firstly, to save the Crown post office for the community and businesses; secondly, to maintain the job security and welfare of the staff, whose skills and expertise are valued by our community, but not it seems by their employers.

“We were therefore shocked and appalled to find the supportive residents of St Leonards referred to by representatives of Post Office Ltd as ‘a rabble’, and accused of ‘interfering in the personal lives of staff’.

“This slur appeared in an internal document received from the Post Office under a Freedom of Information request. The document itself formed a key part of a briefing given to senior management, possibly CEO Paula Vennells, who informed their decision to close the post office as a Crown and hand it over to a small, temporary employment agency.

“Paula Vennells, as CEO of Post Office Ltd, is paid £670,000 a year to sell off post offices under government plans. Meanwhile, staff are on zero hours contracts and minimum wages. Staff have not been able to speak out for fear of undermining their livelihood, jobs and security.

“Worse still, at the public meeting attended by Amber Rudd MP in October 2017, the Post Office representative, Laura Tarling, stated staff employment pay and terms would remain protected and unchanged. This was in direct response to a question by Amber Rudd. Let there be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Post Office Ltd has employed a strategy throughout the whole process of ‘shutting down local noise’ using misinformation and obfuscation. In doing so, they have caused harm to their long-serving staff by downgrading their pay, conditions and employment environment, as well as causing harm to the community they have served so well.”

The statement was signed by scores of residents from St leonards including Julia Price, Cliff Van Coevorden, Rosie Brocklehurst Franczak, Paul Franczak, Rod Webb, William Bullin, Fiona MacGregor, Anne Rouse, Rachel Mount, Patrick Glass, Ollie Watson, Erica Smith and Nick Terdre.

More than 50 St Leonards businesses also added their names. These include The Stamp and Coin Shop, L Surridge, C Apps, Helen’s Fresh Halal Meat and Vegetables, Mary’s Food Market, Londis, Love Café, Shop, Xanadu, Café Gratitude, Craft Box, Bramwell-Cole, New Gallery, Kino-Teatr, Fleet Gallery, Hastings Antiques, Sideshow Interiors, Art for Soul, Wayward Co, St Leonards Modern Goods, Halcyon Hairdressing, Solaris Print, In House Junkie, Project 78 Gallery, Helen Marshal, Mercatoria Emporium, Bonjour, La Bella Vista, Tandoori Ghor, Objekt D’art, Studio 4 Frames, The Burton Gallery, Twisted Bunny, The Edge, Half Man Half Burger, Paisley & Friends, Fika, Calneva, Kings Butchers, Pelhams, Mama Putts Kitchen, Little Mashers, Who’s Wearing What Boutique, St Leonards Greengrocery, Oak Bakery, and Dandelion Deli.

Post Office Ltd first revealed its plans to replace or relocate directly-run Crown post offices in 20 locations, including the London Road branch, in July 2016. The branch was temporarily transferred to Potent Solutions Ltd last month after the proposed franchisee withdrew his application.

A spokeswoman for Post Office Ltd said: “We know the importance of post offices to local economies and we’re committed to keeping our branches on high streets and at the heart of communities.

“The vast majority of our 11,500 post offices, both large and small, are operated on a franchise or agency basis alongside retailers.

“We have to continue to ensure our branch network is sustainable, convenient and accessible for generations to come while, like other businesses, operating in fiercely competitive markets and responding to fast-changing consumer and high street trends, such as the growth in online shopping.

“In St Leonards we’ve temporarily transferred the branch to an operator currently running 32 other post offices throughout the country. We did this to ensure the branch can be operated sustainably, providing our customers with the same services. We are now considering proposals for the longer term. We remain committed to providing Post Office services in St Leonards with the ultimate aim of improving access to services, including longer opening hours, as we are doing around the country already. We treat our staff with the utmost care and consideration when making decisions about changes to branches.”