St Leonards boy pirouetting his way to glory

A schoolboy has landed a place at one of the world’s most prestigious performing arts schools.

Ten-year-old Bradley Freeman, from St Leonards, will be going to the Royal Ballet School in London in September.

He has been practising ballet for the last four years and had to compete against thousands of other applicants for his place.

Bradley’s proud mum, Kayleigh, said: “He auditioned for the Royal Ballet School back in June this year and was successful in getting a place.

“The Royal Ballet School is one of the most prestigious ballet schools in the world and your child getting in is the equivalent of your child being signed by Manchester United Football Club.

“Bradley has been doing ballet since he was six years old and only started because his sister began classes.

“She soon quit after realising it wasn’t for her but Bradley’s teacher said he was very light on his feet for a boy and could go far. Bradley was recommended to apply for the Royal Ballet School by Wendy Cameron, a very well-known and respected ballet teacher in this area.

“Charlotte Burt, Bradley’s teacher, really brought the best out in Bradley. She was kind and patient, yet stern and disciplined. Bradley always wants to impress her which I find admirable.

“He starts at the Royal Ballet School in September and we are all so proud of him. What an achievement!”

Bradley, who attends Silverdale Primary Academy, said: “I was shocked at first and didn’t believe it. But I’m very happy that I get to do what I love in one of the best ballet schools in the world. I’m excited to start in September and make new friends.”

This year Bradley took part in Hastings Musical Festival and Ore Stage Festival where he came first in ballet.

His place at the Royal Ballet School is for one year.