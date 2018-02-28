St Leonards bookmakers broken into

Police were called to Coral bookmakers in Battle Road, St Leonards at 7.30am on Sunday (February 25) after reports of someone breaking into the shop and the alarm being activated.

A police spokesman said a window underneath the shop had been broken and entry was gained to a small area of the building, but there was no indication anything was taken.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning can report online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call police on 101, quoting serial 286 of 25/02.