St Leonards blaze: ‘There was a huge explosion’

Residents have described the moment a huge blaze broke out at an industrial estate in St Leonards.

Six fire crews battled throughout the night and into the morning as they fought the flames at a building in Drury Lane.

Homes were evacuated and a temporary rest centre was set up for those affected as emergency services cordoned off a 200m area around the scene.

Commenting on the Hastings Observer Facebook page Adam Chacksfield said: “There was what I thought was thunder before I noticed any fire then there was a huge explosion. (I’ve) never herd any thing like it and flames everywhere.”

Smoke was seen billowing out of the building and many said they could smell the fumes as far as Hastings.

Elaine Ennis said: “I’m in Westfield and can smell it.”

Sharon Whitehead said: “It’s bad in Oxford Road too.”

Others who lived nearby said their houses ‘stank of smoke’.

Wayne Clark added: “Messed my breathing up tonight but hope everyone is ok.”