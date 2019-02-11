St Leonards blaze: Photos show devastation caused by factory fire

These photographs show the devastation caused by a fire at a St Leonards factory on Saturday night (February 9).

The blaze broke out at an industrial unit belonging to local firm Drallim Industries, shortly after 9pm on Saturday. Fire crews rushed to the scene but due to rapid fire spread and the building storing gas cylinders which exploded, firefighters had to withdraw to a safe distance and evacuate a number of adjacent residential properties. David Mooney, managing director at Drallim Industries, said the fire was a ‘devastating blow’. Councillor Phil Scott, who took these photographs on Sunday morning, also spoke of his ‘total shock’ at the scene before him, and offered his immediate thoughts to those affected.

Drallim Industries factory, Drury Lane, St Leonards, was destroyed by fire. Photo courtesy of Councillor Phil Scott.

Drallim Industries factory, Drury Lane, St Leonards, was destroyed by fire. Photo courtesy of Councillor Phil Scott.

Drallim Industries factory, Drury Lane, St Leonards, was destroyed by fire. Photo courtesy of Councillor Phil Scott.

Drallim Industries factory, Drury Lane, St Leonards, was destroyed by fire. Photo courtesy of Councillor Phil Scott.

