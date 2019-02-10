St Leonards blaze: Fire 'under control' as investigation begins

A huge fire which broke out in an industrial estate in St Leonards last night is now under control, the fire service has confirmed.

Homes were evacuated after a serious blaze started in a 50m by 70m building in Drury Lane just after 9pm.

Crews at the scene in Drury Lane

A 200m cordon was put in place around the scene as six fire crews battled into the morning to extinguish the flames. For more on the incident see our previous story: Residents evacuated after huge fire breaks out in St Leonards

The fire service said the cordon had now been reduced to 60m and as the blaze was 'under control'.

St Leonards blaze: ‘There was a huge explosion’

Aerial Ladder Platform crews are now assessing the scene and a safety investigation is expected to take place over the next two hours, the fire service said.

Residual smoke is still being reported in the area and residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut.