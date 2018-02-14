Spring is in the air at the Alexandra Park Greenhouse weekend plant sale

The weather may still feel like winter but Spring is in the air at Alexandra Park Greenhouse as they get set for their first plant sale of the season.

The Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group (APGG) will hold their first plant sale of the year from a stall near the cafe in the park and from the greenhouse on St Helens Road, this Sunday, February 18, 11-3pm.

Chair of APGG, Linda Pearson says they have received some generous donations and have been busy preparing for the sale. “The idverde Group have generously donated colourful perennial bedding plants and the APGG volunteers have grown a good selection of spring bulbs all ready to brighten up homes and gardens,” she said.

“Community donated plants will also be on sale all of which are very eager to be planted out in the garden as most survived the winter thanks to the valiant maintenance of the roof cover by the Dynamic Scaffolding team.

“Simply Garden the stylish garden design company and shop in George Street also donated indoor garden items to add extra interest to the sale.”

Linda said the new Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group Committee and volunteers are full of enthusiasm for the restoration of the iconic greenhouse, having received a 25 year lease from Hastings Borough Council. Their finances have also been boosted by a promised £5,000 from The Finnis Scott Foundation towards the installation of electricity, £1,000 from Greggs The Baker for plants and cold frames will boost plant production and sales.

Monthly plant sales and activities are planned, including entering The Chelsea Fringe again. The greenhouse is open every Saturday, 10.30-1pm. Linda added: “Support for this community project will be helped by donating plants to sell for much needed running costs. The restored facility will be a real asset to the town, and for all those budding gardeners longing to grow together and save this very special much loved greenhouse.” APGG need more volunteers and funding support. Visit: www.greenhouesalexpark.com