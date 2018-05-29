Spring Fair raises a purrfect £1,595

Bluebell Ridge Cat Re-homing Centre’s Spring Fair raised attracted visitors of all ages and raised a purrfectly spectacular £1,595 for the charity.

The annual event was held at the Bluebell Ridge RSPCA centre, Chown’s Hill, Hastings on Sunday, May 27.

Ian and Dora who are looking for a new home SUS-180529-110645001

Visitors of all ages enjoyed a variety of stalls, including children’s games, local art and homemade treats.

Live music was performed by The Rye Ukulele Experiment who entertained the crowd with a range of foot stomping tunes.

There was the opportunity to be escorted (in a light hearted manner!) by a Sussex Police officer to see the workings of one of the force’s police vans.

Visitors could also view, and meet the cats looking for new homes and Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge says they had numerous enquiries and on the four-legged friends. “We welcomed a fantastic number of visitors to the Spring Fair, “ she said. “After hearing numerous weather reports of thunderstorms, we were very thankful to have a beautiful day of sunshine.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who came along and made the day a great success.

“I would also like to say a big thank you to the Rye Ukulele Experiment who put on a wonderful performance, and to Sussex Police for coming along and supporting our event.”

Bluebell Ridge holds many fundraising events throughout the year. The next event is the Summer Fair, on Sunday, July 22.

The cattery is open daily (except Thursdays) 11-3pm. View the cats needing a home at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk