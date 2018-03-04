Southern Water apologises as water loss returns to many homes

Southern Water has apologised to customers as many people in Hastings have lost their water supply again for the second day running.

Yesterday, many homes in the TN34 and TN35 post code areas of Hastings lost water pressure or their entire water supply due to a reservoir pipe which burst in Layton Road. Many customers complained, saying they were unable to use their toilet or their central heating due to the issue.

This morning, Southern Water announced it had fixed the issue – but in an embarrassing turn of events for the provider, the problem has returned and customers are yet again without water.

At around 3.45pm today, Southern Water tweeted to say: “Unfortunately yesterday’s problems in the TN34 & TN35areas of #Hastings have returned, and some of our customers are experiencing either a loss of water or low pressure.

“We’re working hard to identify the issue & fix it asap & we’re very sorry for the inconvenience of the continuing problems. We do appreciate how frustrating it is & we’re grateful for your understanding & patience whilst our teams work as quickly as possible to find & fix it.”