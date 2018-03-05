Southern Water apologise as water outage continues

Southern Water apologised to customers this morning (Monday) as a major water outage continues for a third day.

The outage, which began at around 3pm on Saturday (March 3), has seen dozens of homes in Hastings and Ore left without running water as a result of burst pipes.

The water outage comes as part of a wider number of problems in the water network which have been caused by last week's extreme winter weather.

Yesterday afternoon, Southern engineers reported that they had found the source of Hastings water outage and that work was underway to fix it. However the company says it unable to give an update on when water will be returned.

Customers have criticised the company for the long-outage, with people writing to the company on Twitter to complain about losing their heating in the cold weather and being unable to use the bathroom.

A Southen Water spokesman said:We apologise to our customers in Hastings who are still without water. We are still working hard to restore supplies and currently working with and providing our vulnerable customers with bottled water.

"Although we know it’s really inconvenient we are asking our customers to save water wherever possible. Please do not use water for anything that isn’t essential. This will make a real difference.

"Thanks for your patience while we work hard to fix the issues and please keep checking our online pages for updates."