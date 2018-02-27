Southeastern expecting further delays and cancellations to trains

A train operator is warning passengers to expect further delays and cancellations as services continue to be affected by snow.

Southeastern said it was running a normal timetable today (Tuesday, February 27) and is expecting to run a normal service tomorrow (Wednesday, February 28).

A spokesman for the firm said: “We’re working closely with Network Rail to keep the railway network open and clear from snow and ice.

“We are running our normal timetable today, but as a precaution, we have lengthened some trains to ensure they are more reliable in snow and ice.

“This, together with some infrastructure issues, has resulted in some cancellations and delays, and we apologise to passengers who have had trouble getting to where they want to go.”

“All of the confirmed cancellations for today have been uploaded to journey planners. Our priority is to get passengers home this evening, so check before you travel.

“We’re expecting to run our normal timetable on Wednesday, however there will be a small number of cancellations and we’ll confirm these as soon as possible.

“A speed restriction has been imposed on our high speed route between Ashford, Ebsfleet and London St Pancras, which will cause some delays.

“If conditions deteriorate significantly, it may be necessary to introduce an emergency timetable which would mean a reduced service with some routes and stations not being served.”

Passengers can find up-to-date information about Southeastern services on National Rail Enquiries at www.nationalrail.co.uk, Southeastern’s On Track app, or its Twitter account @Se_Railway.

Throughout the night, rail staff will be deploying de-icer units, snow ploughs and heating strips on the rails, heating points to prevent them from freezing, and running empty ‘ghost trains’ to keep tracks and overhead cables free of snow and ice.

The spokesman added: “When it snows in our part of the UK, we do have an enormous challenge to keep the service running. This is because our trains draw power from a ‘third’ conductor rail running along the tracks. When this rail is covered with snow, ice forms and acts as an insulating layer, preventing trains from drawing power.”