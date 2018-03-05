Source Park project is shortlisted for national community awards

The Source BMX and skateboard park in the former White Rock Baths has been shortlisted for two national awards from The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

It is line for the Building Conservation Award, where it is up against competition from Canterbury Cathedral, the Univeristy of Winchester and Osborne House, and the Community Benefit Award.

Those shortlisted for category awards will automatically be considered for the highly esteemed ‘South East Project of the Year’ title, presented to the scheme which demonstrates overall outstanding best practice and an exemplary commitment to adding value to its local area.

Last year, the title went to British Airways I-360, Brighton which also won the Tourism & Leisure and Design through Innovation categories.

All category winners will go on to compete against other regional winners at the national RICS Awards Grand Final on November 2018, for the chance to be crowned the overall UK winner in their respective category.

Thirty eight of the South East’s most innovative and community beneficial property projects have been shortlisted for prestigious industry accolades - including the overall Project of the Year title.

The annual awards recognise exemplary built projects that are positively contributing to the region and this year schemes of all sizes and budgets – from all over the South East - are in with a chance of gaining acclaimed industry recognition, along with the teams behind them.

Chair of the RICS Awards, South East judging panel, Terry Adsett FRICS said:

“Despite the uncertainty in the current climate, our region’s property professionals continue to deliver exemplary, and in many cases, world-class built projects that are having a profoundly positive impact on our cities and towns.

“I am delighted to see so many of these built initiatives on this year’s shortlist for the 2018 RICS Awards, South East. The exceptional talent and skills of the teams and surveyors behind these schemes is nothing short of remarkable, and I wish them all the best of luck in gaining the recognition they deserve for ensuring their local communities remain fantastic places to live, work, and visit.”

