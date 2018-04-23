Source of pride as Hastings brothers win top industry accolade

A company set up by two brothers has won a prestigious award.

The Source (Hastings) Ltd, which specialises in the retailing of BMX bikes, parts and accessories, has been awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2018 in the international trade category.

Set up in 2003 by Richard and Marc Moore, the company has grown from a single tiny retail store into a large BMX retailer with more than £1m of international sales in 2016/17.

The company converted and opened derelict Turkish baths under Hastings seafront into an underground skatepark in 2016. Working closely with Hastings Borough Council and other partners, the building is home to its single retail store and hosts one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious BMX events, the Battle of Hastings.

The company employs 38 full-time equivalent staff and ships to 80 countries daily, from its warehouse in Hastings.

Richard said: “It is a huge honour to receive this award. It is the most prestigious business award in the country and very gratifying to be recognised by the Queen. It is a great reflection of all of the hard work from our team in growing the business over the past 15 years and we intend to go from strength to strength.”

Marc said: “All of staff should be really proud of this award. It amazes us every day what a small team working in the same direction can achieve.”

Council spokesman Kevin Boorman said: “This is brilliant for The Source, and brilliant for Hastings.

“All credit must go to Rich and Marc, who have built up this amazing business from, literally, their own bedroom. We like to change people’s perceptions of Hastings, and stories like this really help, an own grown local business creating around 40 jobs and £1m+ of new export business is a great story indeed, in every respect.”

The brothers will go to Buckingham Palace this summer to receive the award.