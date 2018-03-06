Somewhere in the World art show

The annual St Leonards community art exhibition, featuring artists of all ages takes place at Southwater Community Centre, March 29-April 11, 10-4pm.

The event is organised by local artist Nick Hill. He says there will be a vast array of artwork to enjoy and purchase. “This will be the fourth year running that I have organised such a show,” he said. “Artists include children, people with learning disabilities, folk from all walks of life and of all ages.

'Richmond Park' by Nick Hill SUS-180603-100824001

“The theme of the exhibition is Somewhere in the World, which could include somewhere you live, have lived, been on holiday or wish to go, making it quite an open subject for participants.

“The works on display will include paintings, drawings and photography and this should produce quite an eclectic mix. Some of the works will be for sale.”

The exhibition will be officially opened by Hastings Mayor, Cllr Judy Rogers, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Nigel Sindon, at a private view, at the Southwater Area Community Centre on Wednesday, March 28, 6-8pm.

There will be live music from Hastings-based musician Leo Baroni and refreshments. The younger artists will receive certificates of participation and treats.

Nick, who donates money from the sale of his works to charity hopes this will be the best exhibition yet, adding: “These shows are always a pleasure to organise, even though they take more time and involvement to set up than usual exhibitions, but it’s great to get children involved and to reward them for their efforts.”

www.southwatercommunitycentre.org