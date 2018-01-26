Something wild on the loose in Hastings

People out and about in Hastings on Saturday evening may have a encounter with a fearsome looking group of hairy wildmen.

The group, disguised in stunning scary costumes with fearsome horns, will be out for the second January running.

The Wildmen will be taking part in a noisy procession around the Old Town pubs to music and will perform a circle dance at Butlers gap.

Picture by Mark Duncan.

